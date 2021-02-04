Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) CEO Sells $254,379.80 in Stock

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) CEO David L. Lucchino sold 5,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $254,379.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,604 shares in the company, valued at $14,457,144.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:FREQ traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.99. 138,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,049. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.41 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.50 and a 200 day moving average of $26.38. Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $50.24.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.00 million. Frequency Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 68.59% and a negative return on equity of 12.56%. Equities research analysts forecast that Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Frequency Therapeutics by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,412,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,778 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,256,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,558,000 after acquiring an additional 222,222 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,362,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 443,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,525,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 674.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 400,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,701,000 after acquiring an additional 349,153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FREQ. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Frequency Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Frequency Therapeutics from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

