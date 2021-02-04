Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Rating Lowered to Neutral at BNP Paribas

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) was downgraded by stock analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

FMS has been the topic of several other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

FMS traded down $0.71 on Thursday, hitting $33.93. 13,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,280. The firm has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $46.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the third quarter worth $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the third quarter worth $41,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the third quarter worth $184,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 149.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.