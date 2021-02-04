Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Cut to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Nord/LB restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Get Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

FSNUY stock opened at $10.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $6.61 and a 52 week high of $13.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.66 and a 200 day moving average of $11.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.36.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.