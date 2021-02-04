Frontier (FRONT) Price Up 10.6% This Week

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 4th. In the last seven days, Frontier has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar. Frontier has a total market capitalization of $17.31 million and approximately $12.51 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frontier token can currently be bought for approximately $0.70 or 0.00001899 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002718 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00054623 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.94 or 0.00146535 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 105.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.61 or 0.00096744 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00064123 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.90 or 0.00246921 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00040359 BTC.

Frontier Token Profile

Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,755,007 tokens. Frontier’s official message board is medium.com/@Frontierwallet . The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz

Frontier Token Trading

Frontier can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using U.S. dollars.

