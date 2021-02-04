FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG) Shares Up 0.2%

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG)’s share price shot up 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $35.03 and last traded at $34.93. 10,947 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $34.87.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.70 and its 200-day moving average is $33.28.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.