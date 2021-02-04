FTX Token (FTT) Price Reaches $13.27 on Top Exchanges

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. Over the last seven days, FTX Token has traded 28.1% higher against the dollar. One FTX Token token can now be bought for $13.27 or 0.00035897 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FTX Token has a market cap of $1.25 billion and approximately $71.65 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FTX Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00065667 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 47.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $490.99 or 0.01327880 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00055200 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005840 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00042857 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,959.60 or 0.05299764 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00015884 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00020734 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC.

About FTX Token

FTX Token (FTT) is a token. It launched on December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 345,219,294 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,346,958 tokens. FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx . The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users. FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply. “

FTX Token Token Trading

FTX Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FTX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FTX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FTX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.