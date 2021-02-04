Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE3.F) (ETR:FPE3) Shares Up 1%

Shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE3.F) (ETR:FPE3) shot up 1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €47.72 ($56.14) and last traded at €47.52 ($55.91). 197,027 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €47.04 ($55.34).

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion and a PE ratio of 28.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €47.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is €43.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

