FujiCoin (FJC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $38.00

FujiCoin (CURRENCY:FJC) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. FujiCoin has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and $38.00 worth of FujiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FujiCoin has traded 19.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One FujiCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,641.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,636.73 or 0.04348213 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $148.46 or 0.00394415 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $426.65 or 0.01133449 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 51.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $181.19 or 0.00481369 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $151.71 or 0.00403049 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003463 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.04 or 0.00247162 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00020654 BTC.

About FujiCoin

FujiCoin (CRYPTO:FJC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 28th, 2017. FujiCoin’s total supply is 3,251,507,019 coins. The official website for FujiCoin is www.fujicoin.org . FujiCoin’s official Twitter account is @fujicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FujiCoin

FujiCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FujiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FujiCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FujiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

