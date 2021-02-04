Function X (FX) Price Up 8.4% This Week

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. One Function X coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0826 or 0.00000222 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Function X has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar. Function X has a total market capitalization of $18.92 million and $113,910.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,155.66 or 0.99988432 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00024402 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 36% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00040029 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000276 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003034 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Function X Coin Profile

FX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 coins and its circulating supply is 229,189,700 coins. Function X’s official website is functionx.io . The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Buying and Selling Function X

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

