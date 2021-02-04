Function X (FX) Price Up 8.4% This Week

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. One Function X coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0826 or 0.00000222 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Function X has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar. Function X has a total market capitalization of $18.92 million and $113,910.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,155.66 or 0.99988432 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00024402 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002213 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded 36% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00040029 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000276 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002664 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- StableXSwap (STAX) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003034 BTC.
- Nestree (EGG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000311 BTC.
Function X Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Buying and Selling Function X
Function X can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.