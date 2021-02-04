Fundamenta (FMTA) Trading 25.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One Fundamenta token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000491 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Fundamenta has traded 25.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Fundamenta has a total market capitalization of $159,641.94 and $745,244.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002693 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00053292 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.77 or 0.00150076 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 40% against the dollar and now trades at $31.85 or 0.00085717 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00064011 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.41 or 0.00240617 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00040490 BTC.

Fundamenta’s total supply is 18,546,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 875,635 tokens. The official website for Fundamenta is fundamenta.network

Fundamenta can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fundamenta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fundamenta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

