Fundamenta Trading 25.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (FMTA)

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 4th. Over the last week, Fundamenta has traded 25.6% higher against the US dollar. Fundamenta has a market capitalization of $159,641.94 and approximately $745,244.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fundamenta token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000491 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002693 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00053292 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.77 or 0.00150076 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 40% against the dollar and now trades at $31.85 or 0.00085717 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00064011 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.41 or 0.00240617 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00040490 BTC.

Fundamenta’s total supply is 18,546,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 875,635 tokens. Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network

Fundamenta can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fundamenta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fundamenta using one of the exchanges listed above.

