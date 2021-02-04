Fundamental Research Increases Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TF.TO) (TSE:TF) Price Target to C$10.07

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TF.TO) (TSE:TF) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Fundamental Research from C$9.80 to C$10.07 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.17% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, TD Securities lifted their price target on Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TF.TO) from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TF.TO) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$8.89.
TSE TF traded up C$0.11 on Thursday, reaching C$8.82. 80,928 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.46, a quick ratio of 70.69 and a current ratio of 71.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.68 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.44. The company has a market cap of C$713.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28. Timbercreek Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of C$5.91 and a 12 month high of C$10.31.
In related news, Director Ugo Bizzarri sold 21,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.76, for a total transaction of C$186,064.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$95,015.70.
About Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TF.TO)
Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.
