Fundamental Research Increases Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TF.TO) (TSE:TF) Price Target to C$10.07

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TF.TO) (TSE:TF) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Fundamental Research from C$9.80 to C$10.07 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.17% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price target on Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TF.TO) from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TF.TO) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$8.89.

TSE TF traded up C$0.11 on Thursday, reaching C$8.82. 80,928 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.46, a quick ratio of 70.69 and a current ratio of 71.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.68 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.44. The company has a market cap of C$713.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28. Timbercreek Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of C$5.91 and a 12 month high of C$10.31.

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TF.TO) (TSE:TF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$24.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$22.17 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Timbercreek Financial Corp. will post 0.6967889 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ugo Bizzarri sold 21,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.76, for a total transaction of C$186,064.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$95,015.70.

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

