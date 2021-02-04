Fundamental Research Raises Braveheart Resources (CVE:BHT) Price Target to C$0.42

Braveheart Resources (CVE:BHT) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Fundamental Research from C$0.32 to C$0.42 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 250.00% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of BHT stock traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$0.12. 3,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,592. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 270.23. The firm has a market cap of C$19.73 million and a P/E ratio of -3.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.11. Braveheart Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$0.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.17.

About Braveheart Resources

Braveheart Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, locates, acquires, and explores for base and precious metals primarily in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal project is Bull River Mine, which is located in the Cranbrook, British Colombia. The company was formerly known as Rainbow Resources Inc and changed its name to Braveheart Resources Inc in November 2014.

