Fundamental Research Raises Braveheart Resources (CVE:BHT) Price Target to C$0.42

Braveheart Resources (CVE:BHT) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Fundamental Research from C$0.32 to C$0.42 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 250.00% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of BHT stock traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$0.12. 3,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,592. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 270.23. The firm has a market cap of C$19.73 million and a P/E ratio of -3.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.11. Braveheart Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$0.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.17.
About Braveheart Resources
