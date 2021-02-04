FunFair (FUN) Market Cap Tops $281.52 Million

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 4th. FunFair has a market capitalization of $281.52 million and approximately $10.44 million worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FunFair has traded up 116.1% against the dollar. One FunFair token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0430 or 0.00000115 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FunFair alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00071101 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $472.50 or 0.01269201 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00056433 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00006247 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,273.76 or 0.06107670 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00041695 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00018409 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00021134 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000174 BTC.

About FunFair

FunFair (FUN) is a token. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,548,879,189 tokens. FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . FunFair’s official website is funfair.io . The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech

Buying and Selling FunFair

FunFair can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FunFair should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FunFair using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FunFair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FunFair and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.