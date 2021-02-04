Fusion (FSN) Market Capitalization Achieves $27.58 Million

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded up 102.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. Fusion has a market cap of $27.58 million and approximately $30.32 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Fusion has traded 203.4% higher against the dollar. One Fusion token can currently be bought for $0.56 or 0.00001522 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,364.37 or 1.00856347 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001540 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002830 BTC.

About Fusion

Fusion (CRYPTO:FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 66,473,652 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,903,895 tokens. The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN . Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . Fusion’s official website is fusion.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Buying and Selling Fusion

Fusion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fusion using one of the exchanges listed above.

