FUZE Token Tops 1-Day Volume of $32,768.00 (FUZE)

FUZE Token (CURRENCY:FUZE) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 4th. In the last week, FUZE Token has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar. FUZE Token has a market capitalization of $39,373.33 and approximately $32,768.00 worth of FUZE Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FUZE Token token can currently be purchased for $51.25 or 0.00137512 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FUZE Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002685 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00055417 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.79 or 0.00152386 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.13 or 0.00086203 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00065873 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.41 or 0.00239903 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00041652 BTC.

FUZE Token Token Profile

FUZE Token’s total supply is 768 tokens. The official message board for FUZE Token is medium.com/@fuzetoken . The official website for FUZE Token is fuzetoken.net

Buying and Selling FUZE Token

FUZE Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUZE Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUZE Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FUZE Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FUZE Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FUZE Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.