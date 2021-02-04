FuzeX Price Up 91.8% Over Last 7 Days (FXT)

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. One FuzeX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, FuzeX has traded up 91.8% against the dollar. FuzeX has a market cap of $144,984.57 and $72.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00064943 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 50.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $496.62 or 0.01320257 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00055195 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005819 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00042697 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,008.09 or 0.05338527 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00015840 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00020490 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000172 BTC.

About FuzeX

FuzeX (FXT) is a token. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 tokens and its circulating supply is 915,627,153 tokens. The official website for FuzeX is fuzex.co . FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . FuzeX’s official message board is medium.com/fuzex

Buying and Selling FuzeX

FuzeX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FuzeX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FuzeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

