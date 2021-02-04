FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Director Meena Krishnan Purchases 1,497 Shares

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Director Meena Krishnan acquired 1,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.70 per share, for a total transaction of $24,999.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,999.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:FVCB traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $16.91. The stock had a trading volume of 17,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,442. The company has a market cap of $227.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.60. FVCBankcorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $17.50.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. FVCBankcorp had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 8.15%. As a group, research analysts forecast that FVCBankcorp, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of FVCBankcorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of FVCBankcorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FVCBankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of FVCBankcorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FVCB. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 15,460 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 124.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 301.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

