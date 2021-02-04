FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Issued By National Bank Financial

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) – National Bank Financial reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Eldorado Gold in a research note issued on Monday, February 1st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.27 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.37. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a C$16.50 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Monday, January 18th.

Shares of ELD stock opened at C$14.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.79. Eldorado Gold has a twelve month low of C$6.29 and a twelve month high of C$18.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$15.81 and a 200 day moving average of C$15.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.49.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

