FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Equinox Gold Corp. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Equinox Gold in a research note issued on Monday, February 1st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.74. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Market Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Equinox Gold’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$325.75 million for the quarter.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$22.00 to C$22.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Equinox Gold stock opened at C$12.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.12. Equinox Gold has a 52 week low of C$6.60 and a 52 week high of C$17.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.00. The firm has a market cap of C$2.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.70.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 107,023 hectares located in MaranhÃ£o State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

