FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Issued By US Capital Advisors

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 1st. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the pipeline company will earn $3.78 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.76. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.27 EPS.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The company had revenue of $586.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

MMP has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Argus lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.21.

Shares of NYSE:MMP opened at $42.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.42. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $62.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 86.34%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 177,239 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,522,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 18,051 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $452,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 558,370 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,697,000 after purchasing an additional 36,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 169,864 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,209,000 after purchasing an additional 43,180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.