FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Maverix Metals Inc. (MMX.TO) Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:MMX)

Maverix Metals Inc. (MMX.TO) (TSE:MMX) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Maverix Metals Inc. (MMX.TO) in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 1st. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.09.

Maverix Metals Inc. (MMX.TO) (TSE:MMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$19.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.91 million.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals Inc. (MMX.TO) to C$8.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of TSE:MMX opened at C$6.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$927.22 million and a PE ratio of 110.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.94 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.63. Maverix Metals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$3.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.61.

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and other metals. As of December 31, 2019, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

