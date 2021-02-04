FY2020 EPS Estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) Reduced by National Bank Financial (TSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 1st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.37 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.70. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $4.63 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$95.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) from C$105.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$117.00.

Shares of TSE AEM opened at C$88.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$90.49 and its 200-day moving average price is C$98.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.67. The company has a market cap of C$21.47 billion and a PE ratio of 33.67. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of C$43.25 and a 52-week high of C$117.35.

In related news, Senior Officer Ammar Al-Joundi acquired 1,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$97.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,190.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 104,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,160,728.55. Also, Director Sean Boyd sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.74, for a total value of C$8,076,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 123,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,078,851.70. Insiders sold a total of 118,279 shares of company stock valued at $10,592,311 over the last 90 days.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

