FY2020 EPS Estimates for Golden Star Resources Ltd. (GSC.TO) Increased by National Bank Financial (TSE:GSC)

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (GSC.TO) (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for Golden Star Resources Ltd. (GSC.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 1st. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the company will earn $0.44 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.41. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Golden Star Resources Ltd. (GSC.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GSC. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Golden Star Resources Ltd. (GSC.TO) from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Golden Star Resources Ltd. (GSC.TO) from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (GSC.TO) stock opened at C$4.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 626.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$535.17 million and a PE ratio of -4.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.41. Golden Star Resources Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$2.56 and a twelve month high of C$6.89.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

