FY2020 EPS Estimates for Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:KL)

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report released on Monday, February 1st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.40 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.43. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on KL. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $64.75 to $62.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.90.

Shares of NYSE:KL opened at $38.70 on Thursday. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $57.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.31.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01). Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 33.21%. The business had revenue of $632.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,340,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,628,000 after buying an additional 72,223 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,472,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,155,000 after buying an additional 536,748 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,177,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,988,000 after buying an additional 65,054 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,460,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,048,000 after buying an additional 22,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,255,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,855,000 after buying an additional 563,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. The company's principal properties include the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.