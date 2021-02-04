FY2020 EPS Estimates for Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) Cut by National Bank Financial (TSE:KL)

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) (TSE:KL) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) in a research note issued on Monday, February 1st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the company will earn $4.36 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.39. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) (TSE:KL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.20 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$843.30 million during the quarter.

KL has been the topic of several other reports. Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) from C$80.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) from C$88.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) from C$100.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) from C$89.00 to C$84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

Shares of KL opened at C$49.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.21 billion and a PE ratio of 17.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$52.18 and its 200-day moving average is C$60.63. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$25.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$76.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.244 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.35%.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. The company's principal properties include the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada.

