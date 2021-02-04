FY2020 EPS Estimates for Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) Lifted by National Bank Financial

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Maverix Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 1st. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.07. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from $8.50 to $8.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.85.

Shares of NYSE MMX opened at $5.20 on Thursday. Maverix Metals has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $6.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $729.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.00 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.10.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 million. Maverix Metals had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 4.87%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Strategic Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Maverix Metals during the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Maverix Metals during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Maverix Metals by 414.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 31,227 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Maverix Metals by 182.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 15,763,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,890,000 after purchasing an additional 10,191,095 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maverix Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $300,000. 11.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and other metals. As of December 31, 2019, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

