FY2020 EPS Estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report issued on Monday, February 1st. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.24. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $55.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.62 million. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 72.90% and a positive return on equity of 2.66%. The company’s revenue was down 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.75 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Osisko Gold Royalties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.63.

Shares of NYSE:OR opened at $11.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Osisko Gold Royalties has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $13.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.038 dividend. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 3rd quarter worth about $198,000. Violich Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. 51.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project.

