FY2020 EPS Estimates for Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Increased by Jefferies Financial Group

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.58) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.62). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Penn National Gaming’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PENN. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $86.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $63.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.88.

Shares of Penn National Gaming stock opened at $109.05 on Thursday. Penn National Gaming has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $113.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of -15.99 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.13.

In other news, EVP Carl Sottosanti sold 93,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.32, for a total transaction of $6,735,450.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,099.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Saul Reibstein sold 6,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.06, for a total transaction of $539,872.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,865,781.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 356,716 shares of company stock valued at $25,990,217 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,337,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,346,000 after buying an additional 215,479 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,488,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,187,000 after acquiring an additional 316,589 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 864,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,878,000 after acquiring an additional 273,059 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,572,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 744,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,120,000 after acquiring an additional 99,040 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

