FY2020 EPS Estimates for TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) Decreased by US Capital Advisors (TSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) in a report issued on Monday, February 1st. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now expects that the company will earn $3.99 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.00. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.19 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) to C$65.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from C$78.00 to C$75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from C$81.00 to C$72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, CSFB set a C$70.00 price target on TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$68.60.

Shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) stock opened at C$54.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$54.35 and its 200 day moving average is C$57.65. TC Energy Co. has a one year low of C$47.05 and a one year high of C$76.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.88, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of C$51.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55.

In related news, Director David A. Diakow sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.77, for a total value of C$587,712.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$142,578.93. Also, Senior Officer Andrea E. Jalbert sold 9,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.77, for a total value of C$512,626.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at C$66,929.76.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

