FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Issued By Seaport Global Securities

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Entergy in a research note issued on Monday, February 1st. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the utilities provider will earn $5.80 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.96. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Entergy’s FY2022 earnings at $6.11 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Entergy from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho cut their price objective on Entergy from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded Entergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Entergy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.50.

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $94.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.14 and its 200 day moving average is $101.42. The stock has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. Entergy has a 1-year low of $75.19 and a 1-year high of $135.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.37%.

In other news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total value of $377,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 3.8% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Entergy by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Entergy by 0.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Entergy by 2.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Entergy by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

