FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) – Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.84) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.87).

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 104.00% and a negative net margin of 941.07%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

Shares of ACRS stock traded up $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $22.02. The stock had a trading volume of 8,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,959,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $945.08 million, a P/E ratio of -15.93 and a beta of 1.20. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $24.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.84.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACRS. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,713 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 11,026 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Foresite Capital Management IV LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $372,000. Institutional investors own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drug candidates for immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor.

Further Reading: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.