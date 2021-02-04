FY2022 Earnings Forecast for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Issued By Truist Securiti

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of RBC Bearings in a report issued on Monday, February 1st. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $4.50 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.94.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RBC Bearings has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.50.

NASDAQ ROLL traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $181.50. The company had a trading volume of 123 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,852. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.76 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.49. RBC Bearings has a fifty-two week low of $77.63 and a fifty-two week high of $189.97.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $145.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.22 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROLL. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the third quarter valued at about $16,424,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 19.0% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 756,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,722,000 after acquiring an additional 120,833 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings during the third quarter worth about $13,649,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in RBC Bearings by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,500,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,570,000 after buying an additional 94,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in RBC Bearings by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,155,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,843,000 after buying an additional 65,957 shares during the last quarter. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other RBC Bearings news, Director Edward Stewart sold 917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.84, for a total transaction of $163,996.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 13,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.68, for a total transaction of $2,248,335.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,291 shares of company stock valued at $10,234,296 in the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

