FY2022 EPS Estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Lowered by Analyst

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report issued on Monday, February 1st. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $3.97 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.10. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.43 EPS.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 54.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.18.

Shares of NYSE:BAH traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $81.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,088. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12-month low of $54.37 and a 12-month high of $100.26. The company has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAH. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,498,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 798,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,220,000 after buying an additional 103,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 58,802 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $5,323,933.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 35,929 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $3,233,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,416 shares of company stock valued at $11,799,193 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 38.99%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

