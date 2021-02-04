FY2023 Earnings Estimate for SJW Group Issued By Seaport Global Securities (NYSE:SJW)

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for SJW Group in a report released on Monday, February 1st. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $2.83 per share for the year.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $165.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.23 million. SJW Group had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 7.71%.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of SJW Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SJW Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.33.

SJW stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.01. 83,197 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,036. SJW Group has a 52 week low of $45.60 and a 52 week high of $74.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.09.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SJW Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,536,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of SJW Group by 24.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 548,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,886,000 after buying an additional 108,003 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in SJW Group by 348.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 64,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 50,195 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in SJW Group by 392.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 52,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 41,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of SJW Group by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 106,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,500,000 after acquiring an additional 36,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Wendy Avila-Walker sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total transaction of $36,965.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew F. Walters sold 4,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $328,851.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,448 shares of company stock worth $433,747 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. SJW Group’s payout ratio is currently 71.91%.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker, subscription service line protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

