FY2024 EPS Estimates for Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Eisai in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Barker now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.02 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.18. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Eisai’s FY2025 earnings at $5.82 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eisai from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of ESALY traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,944. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.85 and its 200-day moving average is $81.01. Eisai has a 52-week low of $54.00 and a 52-week high of $125.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.27). Eisai had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter.

About Eisai

Eisai Co, Ltd. offers pharmaceutical products in Japan. It offers Aricept for the treatment of alzheimer's disease/dementia with Lewy bodies; Methycobal for the treatment of peripheral neuropathy; and Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug for the adjunctive treatment of partial-onset and primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures.

