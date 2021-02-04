FY2025 EPS Estimates for Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Increased by Truist Securiti

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for Immunovant in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.80.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on IMVT. UBS Group began coverage on Immunovant in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Immunovant from $52.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their target price on Immunovant from $58.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Immunovant in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

Shares of IMVT stock traded down $1.30 on Thursday, hitting $25.57. 22,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,094,152. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion and a PE ratio of -20.83. Immunovant has a one year low of $8.34 and a one year high of $53.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Immunovant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Immunovant by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 49,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Immunovant by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in shares of Immunovant by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 547,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,280,000 after purchasing an additional 44,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Immunovant by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 603,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,884,000 after purchasing an additional 62,606 shares in the last quarter. 40.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

