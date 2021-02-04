FY2025 EPS Estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. Lowered by Wedbush (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) – Wedbush cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences in a report issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the company will post earnings of $9.55 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $9.58. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $258.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.59 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 18.18%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Neurocrine Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.14.

NBIX stock traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $114.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,656. The company has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.16 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.47. Neurocrine Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $72.14 and a fifty-two week high of $136.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,817,000. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter worth $18,494,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter worth $13,079,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 109.6% during the third quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 221,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,328,000 after purchasing an additional 116,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 771.0% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 100,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,631,000 after purchasing an additional 88,945 shares during the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.66, for a total value of $155,715.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,022.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 2,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total value of $204,732.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,578,807.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 320,874 shares of company stock valued at $35,259,832 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.

