G3 Exploration Limited (G3E.L) (LON:G3E) Stock Price Up 62.9%

G3 Exploration Limited (G3E.L) (LON:G3E)’s share price rose 62.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 28.10 ($0.37) and last traded at GBX 28.10 ($0.37). Approximately 3,716,304 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,558% from the average daily volume of 224,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.25 ($0.23).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 28.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 19.41. The stock has a market cap of £43.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.76.

About G3 Exploration Limited (G3E.L) (LON:G3E)

G3 Exploration Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, and produces coal bed methane in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in sell and distribution of gas, as well as it provides financing and management services. The company was formerly known as Green Dragon Gas Limited and changed its name to G3 Exploration Limited in January 2018.

