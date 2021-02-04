G6 Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:GPHBF) Short Interest Update

G6 Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:GPHBF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,600 shares, a decline of 12.3% from the December 31st total of 122,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of GPHBF opened at $0.14 on Thursday. G6 Materials has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.10.

G6 Materials Company Profile

G6 Materials Corp. develops, manufactures, and markets composites and coatings based on graphene and other materials worldwide. It offers high-performance resins, composites, R&D materials, and fine organic chemicals. The company also offers 3D printable filaments through various distribution networks, as well as through the web-store blackmagic3D.com; and adhesive materials through g6-epoxy.com.

