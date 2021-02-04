Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) 24-Hour Volume Hits $2.47 Million

Galatasaray Fan Token (CURRENCY:GAL) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. One Galatasaray Fan Token coin can currently be bought for about $4.42 or 0.00011943 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Galatasaray Fan Token has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Galatasaray Fan Token has a market capitalization of $15.52 million and $2.47 million worth of Galatasaray Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002702 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001252 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00054409 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.34 or 0.00154786 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $34.51 or 0.00093150 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00065248 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.32 or 0.00241086 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00042024 BTC.

Galatasaray Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,507,572 coins. The official website for Galatasaray Fan Token is www.socios.com/galatasaray . Galatasaray Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios

Galatasaray Fan Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Galatasaray Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Galatasaray Fan Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Galatasaray Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

