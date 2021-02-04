GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,900 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the December 31st total of 97,600 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 30,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Shares of GBL traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.40. 12 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,067. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. GAMCO Investors has a 52-week low of $9.03 and a 52-week high of $19.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.08. The company has a market cap of $532.65 million, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.64.

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The closed-end fund reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. GAMCO Investors had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 89.28%. The company had revenue of $61.25 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%.

In other news, CEO Mario J. Gabelli sold 2,270 shares of GAMCO Investors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total transaction of $31,643.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,469.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mario J. Gabelli sold 10,091 shares of GAMCO Investors stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $142,081.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,679.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,796 shares of company stock worth $2,195,706 in the last 90 days. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBL. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in GAMCO Investors by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,811 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,901 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in GAMCO Investors by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 186,660 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,983 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in GAMCO Investors by 337.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,273 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in GAMCO Investors by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,997 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 13,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in GAMCO Investors by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 32,106 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Gabelli restated a “sell” rating and set a $19.78 target price on shares of GAMCO Investors in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

GAMCO Investors Company Profile

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

