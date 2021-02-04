Gamehost Inc. (GH.TO) (TSE:GH) Shares Gap Down to $6.63

Gamehost Inc. (GH.TO) (TSE:GH)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.63, but opened at $6.22. Gamehost Inc. (GH.TO) shares last traded at $6.22, with a volume of 3,600 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of C$150.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.91.

Gamehost Inc. (GH.TO) (TSE:GH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$10.10 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Gamehost Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Gamehost Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates hospitality and gaming properties in Alberta. The company operates through Gaming, Hotel, and Food and Beverage segments. Its gaming activities include the operation of company owned table games and government owned slot machines, video lottery terminals, and lottery ticket kiosks, as well as the provision of food, beverage, and entertainment services; and hotel activities comprise the operation of full and limited service hotels, and the provision of banquet and convention services.

