GameStop (NYSE:GME) Stock Price Down 42.1%

Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) fell 42.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $53.33 and last traded at $53.50. 58,936,983 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 64,435,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.41.

GME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Telsey Advisory Group cut GameStop from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on GameStop from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. GameStop presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.94.

The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.90 and a 200 day moving average of $23.19.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.32. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 33.58% and a negative net margin of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

In other GameStop news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $131,985.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,198,763.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GME. CWM LLC increased its position in GameStop by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in GameStop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in GameStop by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in GameStop by 12,690.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 13,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of GameStop in the third quarter worth approximately $164,000.

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and collectibles retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards.

