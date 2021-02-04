GAPS Market Capitalization Reaches $4.44 Million (GAP)

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. One GAPS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00001201 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GAPS has a market capitalization of $4.44 million and $360.00 worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GAPS has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GAPS alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $36,922.53 or 0.99946847 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00025492 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 37.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00042144 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000277 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000230 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC.

GAPS Coin Profile

GAP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. The official website for GAPS is gapschain.io/main . The official message board for GAPS is medium.com/@gapschain . GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “GAPS PLATFORM gathers information from the community users through a debate-like process that should be about something that can be predicted and have an answer to it. Such as voting, weather, sports and etc. To those who answered logically and correctly and as well as for the questioner who asked a logical question will get a certain amount of compensation in GAP tokens. “

Buying and Selling GAPS

GAPS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAPS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAPS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GAPS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GAPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GAPS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.