Gas (GAS) One Day Volume Tops $6.89 Million

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 4th. Gas has a total market cap of $21.52 million and approximately $6.89 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Gas has traded 15.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Gas token can now be bought for approximately $2.12 or 0.00005707 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002688 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001185 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00054975 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.61 or 0.00152055 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.33 or 0.00086855 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00065617 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.42 or 0.00240192 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00041941 BTC.

Gas Profile

Gas’ genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. The official website for Gas is neo.org . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Gas

Gas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

