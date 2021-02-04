GateToken Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $36.29 Million (GT)

GateToken (CURRENCY:GT) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. GateToken has a total market capitalization of $44.57 million and $36.29 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GateToken has traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GateToken token can currently be bought for about $0.60 or 0.00001642 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00068708 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $472.91 or 0.01285076 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00058816 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006111 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,170.84 or 0.05899041 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00041879 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00018588 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00021311 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000175 BTC.

GateToken Profile

GateToken (CRYPTO:GT) is a token. Its launch date was May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,771,202 tokens. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io . GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain

