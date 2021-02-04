GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) Short Interest Update

GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 593,300 shares, a decline of 12.4% from the December 31st total of 677,200 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 226,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

GCP opened at $25.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.82. GCP Applied Technologies has a 52 week low of $14.24 and a 52 week high of $27.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Get GCP Applied Technologies alerts:

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The construction company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $248.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GCP Applied Technologies will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GCP shares. TheStreet upgraded GCP Applied Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut GCP Applied Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,769 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 31,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GCP Applied Technologies

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and engineered systems under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for GCP Applied Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCP Applied Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.