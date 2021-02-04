Gem Diamonds (OTCMKTS:GMDMF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Gem Diamonds (OTCMKTS:GMDMF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Gem Diamonds in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Liberum Capital upgraded Gem Diamonds from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays raised Gem Diamonds from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Gem Diamonds alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS GMDMF remained flat at $$0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.54. Gem Diamonds has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $0.80.

Gem Diamonds Limited explores for and develops diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the LetÂeng mine located in the Kingdom of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Gem Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gem Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.