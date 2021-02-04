Generac (GNRC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.96 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GNRC opened at $264.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $245.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.22. Generac has a 1 year low of $75.50 and a 1 year high of $287.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 56.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.91, for a total transaction of $1,144,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 646,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,999,471.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

GNRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Generac from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Stephens boosted their price target on Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Generac from $263.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Generac from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Generac from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Generac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.92.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

